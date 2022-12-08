“It’s inevitable” – Arsenal warned they face fight to stop big clubs trying to sign one of their best players

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has earned huge praise from former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Ramires.

The ex-Blue is pleased to see a young Brazilian talent doing so well in the Premier League right now, with Martinelli certainly proving to be one of Arsenal’s most important players so far this season as they’ve climbed to the top of the Premier League table.

Still, Ramires believes it’s inevitable that elite clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will eventually come calling for the 21-year-old, and he’s warned the Gunners that they need to do everything they can to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Ramires, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their World Cup Free-To-Play Halftime Quiz, said: “Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player, he’s been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, and it’s great to see a young Brazilian coming through and showing so much maturity.

“It’s inevitable that huge clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will come knocking on the door. At Arsenal, he is playing for a huge club with lots of ambition, but of course, there’s always going to be another level.

“I’d say it’s down to Martinelli and what he wants, you know, it’s natural for players like him to think about teams such as Real Madrid, the size and stature of that club, and how it was maybe a childhood dream to play for them.

“I personally believe that Martinelli still has another level within himself that he’s yet to find, because he’s still so young, and he’s developing. He’s improving with every single game, and if Arsenal can keep hold of him, they have a top, top player who can bring so much happiness to the fans in the shape of trophies.

“Arsenal have to do everything within their power to keep Gabriel Martinelli.

“There’s always going to be talk around him. even in Brazil, people are wondering where his next move is going to be. Arsenal must do everything they can to keep hold of him, because he’s an amazing player and I’m confident there’s another level he can reach.”

Martinelli could have an even more important role to play for Arsenal in the second half of the season after the injury to Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup.

It remains to be seen what Mikel Arteta will do to cope with that injury, but it could make sense for him to use Martinelli in a more central role, though one imagines this will depend on what the club decide to do in the transfer market, or how Eddie Nketiah performs after a run of games up front.