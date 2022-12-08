Arsenal have initiated contact with the representatives of Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian.

Since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal, the Spanish manager has looked to target young, up-and-coming players in his recruitment. Working closely with Edu Gaspar, Arteta has looked to build one of the youngest squads in the Premier League.

Rather than signing ready-made superstars, Arsenal have looked to bring in young talent that Arteta can develop and nurture and it’s certainly paying off at the moment, as they sit top of the Premier League.

Now, according to GOAL Brasil, Arsenal are continuing to scout talents around the globe, with the report claiming that they’ve now initiated contact with the representatives of 15-year-old Palmeiras youngster Willian.

All the talk around Europe is surrounding Palmeiras youngster Endrick, but it appears that he’s not the only young talent to come through the Palmeiras academy.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to monitor the progress of Willian over the next two years, but have put the feelers out to register their interest.