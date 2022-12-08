Arsenal propose player plus cash deal for Serie A star currently flourishing at the World Cup

Arsenal have proposed a player plus cash deal to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries is currently flourishing at the World Cup with the Netherlands, having scored and set up two goals in their 3-1 win over the USA last week.

Now, according to Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Dumfries, and they’re willing to part ways with one of their defenders in order to secure the deal.

The report claims that Arsenal are looking to offer Takehiro Tomiyasu in a player plus cash deal to bring Dumfries to the Premier League.

Arsenal have utilised Ben White predominantly at right-back this season. Despite his impressive form, Mikel Arteta may be looking for a more natural right-back in order to take his side to the next level.

Bringing White into his more favoured centre-back position in the long term could be the solution for Arsenal.

The report claims that Arsenal are willing to offer £34.5m plus Tomiyasu to sign Dumfries – you’d imagine Inter Milan may add a few million if his World Cup heroics continue.

