Brazil manager Tite hits back at Roy Keane after the pundit slammed them for their celebrations

Brazil manager Tite has responded to ITV pundit Roy Keane’s criticism of his team’s dancing celebrations in Monday’s 4-1 win over South Korea.

The South American team is known for their samba moves on and off the ball and the group of them showcased their dance moves after every single goal they scored against the round of 16 opponents.

However, this unimpressed a few pundits including Manchester United legend Roy Keane. He said (via Daily Mail):

“I’ve never seen so much dancing. I can’t believe what I’m watching, I can’t believe what I’m watching, it’s like watching Strictly [Come Dancing]. I don’t like this. People say it’s their culture. I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition.

“It’s four goals, and they are doing it every time. I don’t mind so much the first jig, it’s the one after that, and the manager getting involved. I’m not happy about it. I don’t think it’s good at all.”

Roy Keanes comments were not taken well and there was an immediate back clash by Brazilian fans as well as the manager.

Tite who had joined in on the dance after Richarlison’s goal told GE Globo:

“If I’m asked to dance, I’ll dance.”

“It’s not my team. It is the Brazilian national team, for which I have the responsibility of being a coach.

“I’m sorry and I won’t talk about those who don’t know the history and culture of Brazil.”

Tite rebateu críticas sobre comemorações: – Se pedir para dançar, vou dançar… Não é minha seleção. É seleção brasileira, que tenho responsabilidade de ser técnico. Lastimo e não falarei de quem não conhece a história e cultura do Brasil #genacopa pic.twitter.com/JOXQuAlWSk — ge (@geglobo) December 8, 2022

Real Madrid’s Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. also defended his team’s celebration. He said (via Daily Mail):

“Sure, some love to complain when they see other people’s happiness and we Brazilians are a joyful people, so it will always bother them.”

‘The goal is the most important moment in football, in a World Cup it is even more important so it’s a moment of joy not only for us, players, but for our entire country.

‘We still have many celebrations ready, so we need to keep playing better, winning games and stay joyful in the process.

‘We need to stay calm and focus because there are more people with us than against us.’