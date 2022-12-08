Chelsea looking to rival Arsenal and Liverpool in race to sign Villarreal star

Chelsea are looking to rival Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Villarreal youngster Alex Baena.

Baena spent last season on loan at Girona where he learnt his trade in the second division of Spanish football. Since returning to Villarreal, Baena has become a regular in the first team, despite being just 21 years old.

However, the Spanish club may struggle to keep hold of him, with multiple Premier League sides now showing an interest in the young winger.

A report from Fichajes has claimed that Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all in the race to sign Baena.

With four goals in 13 appearances in La Liga this season, it’s no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in Europe taking a look at the youngster.

With former Villarreal manager Unai Emery leaving to join Aston Villa, they’re also reportedly now interested in signing Baena, and his relationship with his former coach could give Villa an advantage.

However, with the other aforementioned clubs significantly more attractive than Villa at this moment, Baena may opt to join a Champions League club.