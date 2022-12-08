“He’s on a different level” – Former Chelsea ace urges Blues to seal “amazing signing” of World Cup sensation

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has urged his old club to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund and England sensation Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old midfielder is taking the 2022 World Cup by storm this winter, and much has been made about what will likely be a fierce battle in the transfer market for his signature in the summer of 2023.

Chelsea are expected to be one of the names involved in the race to sign Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, but the Blues will face plenty of competition from other big names.

The England international would be a tremendous signing for Chelsea if they could pull it off, though, with Graham Potter in need of upgrades on ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Ramires, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their World Cup Free-To-Play Halftime Quiz, called on Bellingham to choose a move to Stamford Bridge to further his development.

“I’m always watching English football, and I’ve seen every England game so far in Qatar,” Ramires said.

“They have so many exciting young players, but Jude Bellingham is the one for me. He’s the one boy who has caught my attention; I believe he’s on a different level altogether.

“Some of the guys that are coming through are incredible, but Jude is a different level, for me. I’ve been so impressed by him.

“Bellingham and Declan Rice have both been linked with moves to Chelsea in the past. If it was up to me and I had to choose out of the two to sign for the club, I’d go with Bellingham.

“I could see him carrying on his development at Chelsea, for sure. He’d absolutely be an amazing signing.”

Ramires played for Chelsea between 2010 and 2016, forming a key part of that 2012 Champions League-winning side.