Chelsea willing to splash the cash to secure signing of young German talent

Chelsea are willing to splash the cash on young German talent Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko was called up to the German national team squad to head to the Qatar World Cup, despite being just 18 years old. The young forward has grown into a first-team regular at Borussia Dortmund, scoring six league goals already this season.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, with managers hoping to find the next talent to have been developed by Borussia Dortmund.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are looking at Moukoko after Real Madrid look set to win the race for Endrick, but Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay a fortune to secure his signature.

Moukoko is out of contract next summer, so if he’s looking for a move to a club like Barcelona or Chelsea, there’s a good chance he could run down his current deal.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea, his philosophy has been to identify the young talent around Europe and look to convince them to make the move to Stamford Bridge, a refreshing change from their usual recruitment strategy of spending hundreds of millions on ready-made players.