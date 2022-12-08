Revealed: Arsenal showed interest in Cody Gakpo transfer before Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has named Arsenal as another club who’ve shown an interest in the potential transfer of PSV star Cody Gakpo in the last year.

Writing in his exclusive column the Daily Briefing, Romano mentioned that the Gunners first took a look at Gakpo back in March, while Manchester United then came in for him in August, along with Leeds United and other Premier League clubs.

The Netherlands international didn’t manage to get himself a move in the summer, but his performances at the World Cup in Qatar will surely attract transfer suitors in January as he starts to show his full potential on the biggest stage.

Romano also gave some insight into why clubs didn’t feel ready to invest in Gakpo in the summer, with his record at the time perhaps not enough to convince them to pay his asking price, though that has clearly changed now.

“I’m not surprised because it’s not easy to invest €50m on a player with that track record, but he’s a top talent and many clubs were monitoring him,” Romano said.

“Arsenal were interested last March, Man United last August – and then many other Premier League clubs including Leeds.”

Gakpo still looks like he’d do a job for Arsenal, especially now that they’ve been dealt the blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to injury.

Man Utd, meanwhile, could also really do with signing the 23-year-old to help them replace the departing Cristiano Ronaldo.