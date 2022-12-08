Cristiano Ronaldo addresses rumours that he was planning to leave World Cup squad

Reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave Portugal’s World Cup squad.

A report from Record claimed on Thursday that Ronaldo had threatened to leave Portugal’s World Cup squad after he was named on the bench for their game against Switzerland.

Portugal went on to win the game 6-1, with Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring three.

Now, Ronaldo has addressed these rumours, and has reiterated his commitment to his country at the current World Cup, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Ronaldo has to respect the manager’s decision if he chooses not to play him. At 37 years old, Ronaldo isn’t the player he once was, so having him around as a squad player who can perform in the latter stages of games can still be a useful weapon.

Unfortunately for him, Ronaldo doesn’t have the legs to perform how he used to over the course of ninety minutes, and Fernando Santos’ decision to only use him from the bench paid off, so Ronaldo has little argument to suggest he deserves a start.

Ronaldo is still highly competitive and will understandably want to play every minute, but there’s no doubt he will be desperate for his country to lift the trophy, whether he’s playing or not.

