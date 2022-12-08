Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has said she wanted him ‘to come home’ from the World Cup as the family has ‘suffered enough’ in light of the superstar being dropped for Portugal’s match with Switzerland.

It has been a tough few weeks for Ronaldo as the 37-year-old has been in the news for all the wrong reasons but it has mostly been his own doing.

The striker was recently let go by Man United for his recent behaviour and was dropped for Portugal’s last-16 match at the World Cup by Fernando Santos.

One of Ronaldo’s siblings, Elma, called Santos’ decision a humiliation, and now Katia Aveiro has posted her thoughts on Instagram.

Aveiro is notorious for defending her brother online and her latest post was yet another long rant about the superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister defends him again on Instagram

Aveiro stated that she wanted Ronaldo to come home from the World Cup after being dropped as the family have suffered enough.

The post stated via talkSPORT: “On the pitch they shouted for Ronaldo. It wasn’t for Portugal to win… And I’m not the one saying this. The world has watched …. Why is this??? Glad Portugal won… (I’ve seen Portugal win so many times).

“And this doesn’t invalidate the majority of the Portuguese people. And this is what’s wrong because they keep cursing, keep insisting on offence and ingratitude.

“So sad with what I read and hear, not here in Qatar but in my country, in his country… it’s really sad.”

Ronaldo’s sister then revealed that she was desperate for her brother to return home, saying: “AND I WANTED IT SO MUCH.

“I really wanted him to come home, leave the national team and sit by our side so we can hug him and tell him that everything is fine, remind him what he achieved and what house he came from.

“I really wanted him not to go there anymore, we already suffered enough (they will never know how much) you are great and the little ones don’t realise how huge you are…

“Come to your house. Which is where they understand you, where they embrace you. As it always has been. Where is all the gratitude and not ingratitude. Thank you, Ronaldo [followed by five more thank yous]

“I really wanted it… But you decide what you decide we’re with you. Till death do. Thank you.”