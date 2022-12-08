“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have been beaten to €60m+ transfer

Real Madrid have all but wrapped up a transfer deal for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, beating the likes of Chelsea to his signature.

Fabrizio Romano has just broken the news via his official Twitter account, stating that there is now a full verbal agreement in place for Endrick to move to the Bernabeu in 2024.

The reporter adds that although nothing has been signed yet, the deal is done, with Real Madrid set to pay €60million plus a further €12m in taxes to clinch this transfer deal for one of the most exciting young players in world football.

See below for Romano’s tweets and full details on the deal…

Endrick to Real Madrid, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place as reported 2 days ago, it’s now closed ????? #RealMadrid Real Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes. Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024. Real plan to sign all documents within December. pic.twitter.com/8QYv9r3LvP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022

Important to add: nothing signed yet for Endrick deal and it should take some days, but there’s full verbal agreement between all parties, clubs and player. It’s done — will be sealed soon. ???? #RealMadrid ?? No way to see Endrick available for Real Madrid before July 1, 2024. pic.twitter.com/f8sablC0ct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2022

Endrick was also a target for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, as revealed by Romano previously, and it certainly would have been an exciting piece of business for the Blues if they’d been able to pull it off.

The 16-year-old looks like he has a very bright future in the game, and it will be intriguing to see him alongside fellow Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in Madrid in a couple of years.

As Romano told CaughtOffside, Chelsea have Christopher Nkunku’s arrival to look forward to, which will surely soften the blow of missing out on Endrick.