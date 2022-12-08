“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have been beaten to €60m+ transfer

Real Madrid have all but wrapped up a transfer deal for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, beating the likes of Chelsea to his signature.

Fabrizio Romano has just broken the news via his official Twitter account, stating that there is now a full verbal agreement in place for Endrick to move to the Bernabeu in 2024.

The reporter adds that although nothing has been signed yet, the deal is done, with Real Madrid set to pay €60million plus a further €12m in taxes to clinch this transfer deal for one of the most exciting young players in world football.

See below for Romano’s tweets and full details on the deal…

Endrick was also a target for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, as revealed by Romano previously, and it certainly would have been an exciting piece of business for the Blues if they’d been able to pull it off.

The 16-year-old looks like he has a very bright future in the game, and it will be intriguing to see him alongside fellow Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in Madrid in a couple of years.

As Romano told CaughtOffside, Chelsea have Christopher Nkunku’s arrival to look forward to, which will surely soften the blow of missing out on Endrick.

