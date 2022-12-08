French defender identifies surprise star as England’s biggest threat ahead of quarter-final match

France face their biggest test of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday as they will look to overcome England in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The defending champions have looked very impressive so far and look in good shape to win the tournament again, but will have to overcome the Three Lions to achieve that – who have looked a little shaky at times so far.

If Gareth Southgate’s side are to pass the French test they will need to stop their danger man, Kylian Mbappe, whilst France defender Dayot Upamecano has identified a surprise star as England’s most dangerous weapon.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Upamecano insisted England’s players are ‘all world-class’, but recognised Saka as a danger man because of his knack of cutting inside and roaming away from the right flank, states the Daily Mail.

Speaking about the England star, the Bayern Munich defender stated via the Daily Mail: ‘Saka likes to cut inside. We’ll have to make as few errors as possible. We’ll be ready.’

The Arsenal winger has scored three goals throughout the tournament so far but many would not regard him as England’s biggest threat. The 21-year-old is having an incredible season so far and has proven to be one of the best young players in world football.

Upamecano clearly realises the skills he possesses and wants to keep an eye specifically on the England winger.