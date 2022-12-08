Ireland Football Association fined £17,000 after women’s team sang IRA chant

The governing body of UEFA has slapped a fine on the Ireland Football Association after members of their women team were filmed singing a pro-IRA chant after their 1-0 win over Scotland.

The players were filmed singing and dancing as they chanted “Ooh ah, up the ‘RA” in support of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army (IRA) which is said to have carried out a series of bombings and assassinations during their long campaign of terror in Northern Ireland in order to end British rule.

The video went viral on social media, prompting players, Ireland manager Vera Pauw, and the FAI to apologise for the incident. Vera Pauw said:

‘It’s quite right that it’s taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland.

‘It doesn’t matter if the players meant anything or not – because they didn’t mean anything with it – it’s a celebration that occurs, but that doesn’t mean that they (shouldn’t) realise what they’re doing.

‘If it’s in a private room, it should not happen either. We’ve hurt people and we are very, very deeply sorry for that.’

‘We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.’

Watch the clip that got them fined below: