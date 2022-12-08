Man United transfer target to cost €120m, he dreams of playing in the Premier League

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix will reportedly be on the move in 2023, with the Portugal international’s asking price set to be around €120million, with his agent exploring options for him.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, with the reporter also adding that Felix dreams of playing in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen where Felix will end up, but a recent report from AS named Manchester United as one of the potential suitors for the 23-year-old.

The Red Devils could really do with a top signing up front in the near future after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony have struggled for consistency.

Still, it remains to be seen precisely where Felix will end up.

“I can reveal that Joao Felix has chances to leave Atletico in 2023, for sure,” Romano said. “His asking price will be more than €100m, around €120m – then it will depend on the proposals. As I recently reported, there have been several approaches, but no official offers.

“Now it’s early to say where he could go, his agent is exploring the market and is speaking to many clubs. Felix dreams of the Premier League one day. I think he’d be perfect in any club in the world, but he desperately needs to play – he has to be a starter.

“He’s had a good relationship with Atletico fans, but it’s true that his relationship with Diego Simeone has been tense.”