Exclusive: It will be “difficult” for PSG to rival Liverpool for world class midfielder transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are admirers of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but it could be difficult for them to enter the running against the likes of Liverpool at this stage, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Liverpool are pushing very hard to sign Bellingham, while the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid also remain in the race for the England international’s signature.

Bellingham is having an outstanding World Cup, showing himself to be one of the players of the tournament, and one of the most exciting young players in world football.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has made it clear he’s a fan of Bellingham, but Romano doesn’t necessarily seem to think the Ligue 1 giants will pose a major threat to the likes of Liverpool.

“PSG appreciate Jude Bellingham, as hinted by their president Nasser Al Khelaifi, but they know it’s going to be difficult to enter the race now. Liverpool are really pushing for Bellingham, and Man City, Chelsea and Real Madrid remain in the race,” Romano said.

LFC urgently need the Bellingham deal to come off, with the 19-year-old looking ideal to give Jurgen Klopp something different in midfield and replace ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner.