Leeds United defender reportedly Luke Ayling got into a row with one of the club coaches during training recently.

It seems Ayling was not happy at being told to pass the ball to Cody Drameh at a certain moment, leading to a clash on the training pitch.

This comes as Jesse Marsch is looking to keep Leeds players fit and fresh ahead of the end of the World Cup, with the Premier League returning almost straight after the tournament in Qatar comes to a close.

Still, it seems all is not going entirely to plan, with reports stating things got tense between Ayling and a member of the Leeds coaching staff.

A report from the training camp detailed: “Ayling was not happy with one particular call when he was asked to use one of the outside, neutral players (Drameh). The defender was shouting the odds in the direction of assistant coach Ewan Sharp.

“There would be a hug for Drameh as Ayling laughed it all off in the next passage of play. Hjelde would later get it in the neck from Mateusz Klich for a pass the Pole wasn’t happy with.”