PSV and Holland star Cody Gakpo has made it clear he came close to joining Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been a joy to watch this season, particularly in the World Cup with the Dutch national team, and he’s now being strongly linked with Manchester United ahead of January.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch recently spoke openly about coming close to signing Gakpo, and the player has now more or less confirmed the same thing.

“I thought about Man Utd last summer, but when that didn’t happen, I didn’t know anymore. Then Leeds arrived, I had doubts… now I wait and see,” he said.

Leeds fans will no doubt be disappointed that Gakpo had his doubts about moving to Elland Road, as they could’ve landed themselves a serious talent.

Their chance is now surely gone after Gakpo’s continued rise this season.