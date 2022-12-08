Liverpool and Tottenham set to battle it out for €80m French international

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Muani moved to Frankfurt on a free transfer earlier this year, signing a five-year deal. Since joining the German club, Muani has scored five Bundesliga goals in 14 games, and recently received his first call-up to the French national team.

Despite only recently joining Frankfurt, Muani could already be on the move, but the German club won’t let him go cheap.

According to Foot Mercato, both Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in the 24-year-old, but Frankfurt will be looking to demand in the region of €80m for the forward.

If Frankfurt manage to secure their asking price, they’ll be making an obscene profit on Muani, having signed him on a pre-contract agreement from Nantes.

Muani made his first World Cup appearance in Qatar, featuring in their group-stage game against Tunisia. The Frankfurt forward wasn’t initially in the squad to head to Qatar, but an injury to Christopher Nkunku meant he was given the opportunity to represent his country.