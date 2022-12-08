Liverpool star offered new deal but player must accept reduced terms

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been offered a new contract but on a reduced wage package than his current deal.

Firmino is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. Liverpool will be keen to tie him down to a new deal, even if it’s just to hold his value and avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Firmino is still playing a key role at Liverpool, with Darwin Nunez taking time to adapt to the Premier League.

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool have offered Firmino a new contract but on a reduced wage package.

The report claims that Firmino is currently on £180,000 a week, but must accept reduced terms in order to secure a new deal.

Firmino’s head could be turned in January if Liverpool don’t manage to tie him down to a new deal within the next few weeks.

In January, Firmino will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in Europe, so he could be tempted by a lucrative offer, with interested clubs not needing to pay a transfer fee for him ahead of the summer.

 

