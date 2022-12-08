World Cup tipped to give Liverpool significant edge in Jude Bellingham transfer race

The World Cup may end up being perfectly timed for Liverpool as it’s expected to give the Reds an important edge in the race to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old is currently in superb form for England at the World Cup and he looks like he’d be the perfect addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of next season.

Liverpool could do with rebuilding their midfield around a younger player, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all looking past their peak.

Bellingham already looks like one of the very best in the world in his position and he’ll only get better, so Reds fans will be desperate to see him choose Anfield over what is likely to be a long list of other interested clubs.

The encouraging news from Liverpool’s point of view is that Christian Falk has told Empire of the Kop that he expects the influence of England teammates Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold could end up being key to the player’s decision.

“It helps, you know! Jamal Musiala was also convinced to play for Germany because of the contact with the Bayern Munich players,” the BILD journalist exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“I talked to Gareth Southgate about it and he said ‘yeah, it’s a shame the Munich players have convinced him.’ This is always good for Liverpool.

“I talked to Jamal Musiala also about this point and I said ‘is there any chance you can bring in one of his best friends into Munich’ and he said ‘no, no chance. I would really have enjoyed playing with him at the club but I think he won’t come to Munich and will leave the Bundesliga’.

“So you see the players, also Jurgen Klopp, but also the English national players are doing a good job to get him to the Premier League.”