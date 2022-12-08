Man United identify bargain De Gea replacement as uncertainty over future grows

The future of David de Gea at Man United is uncertain at present and the Premier League giants have set about searching for his replacement.

The Spanish goalkeeper is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season but the Red Devils have the option to extend it, reports the Daily Mail.

However, the 32-year-old is not an Erik ten Hag-style goalkeeper and therefore, De Gea might be allowed to leave Old Trafford at the end of this campaign.

United are already searching for his replacement and one name has already popped up.

According to Todofichajes, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer is a target for Man United as the Switzerland international is out of contract also at the end of the season.

United are reportedly studying the possibility of offering a pre-contract to the 33-year-old ahead of signing him for free at the end of the campaign.

The Swiss shot-stopper would be a great short-term replacement for De Gea but if Man United can find a long-term target instead, that would be the better option.