Exclusive: Man Utd wonderkid is in Ten Hag’s plans, manager is “really happy” with impressive training performances

Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho is firmly in the plans of Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, who is really happy with how the youngster is developing after some impressive performances in training.

Garnacho has slowly started to be more involved in the Man Utd first-team this season, and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the club’s plan is to give him a new contract.

The 18-year-old looks like he has a big future at Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see if he can get even more playing time in the next few months.

There could surely be an opening in the starting line up now after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and it seems Romano is confident that Ten Hag likes the player and wants him as part of the team’s future.

“Ten Hag is really happy with Garnacho’s development. He’s doing very well also in training, he’s part of present and future plans,” Romano explained.

“The idea of the club is to extend his contract as soon as possible, negotiations are ongoing.”

United have a proud history of bringing through young players like Garnacho and giving them chances in the first-team, so fans can be excited about what the future holds for the young Argentine.