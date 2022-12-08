Van Gaal has Depay in hysterics with bizarre comment about Di Maria relationship at Man United

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal had Memphis Depay in hysterics with bizarre comments made in his press conference today ahead of the World Cup quarter-final clash with Argentina.

The Dutch tactician was asked about his poor relationship with Argentina star Angel Di Maria, who he managed during his time in charge at Manchester United a few years ago.

Di Maria struggled for form in his single season at Old Trafford, and he’s been publicly critical of Van Gaal for the way he managed him.

LVG said he was sorry to hear those comments from Di Maria, now at Juventus, and joked that he had similar issues with Depay when he was also at Man Utd with him, but that now they kiss each other on the mouth…

Van Gaal: "Di Maria calling me the worst manager he has ever had? He's one of the few players with this opinion. I'm really sorry about this and I find it sad he said this. Memphis had to deal with it too at Manchester, and now we kiss each other on the mouth." pic.twitter.com/tZo9mmsQiy — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) December 8, 2022

Van Gaal has always been known for being a bit of a character, but this is quite something even by his standards, and you can see just how much it took Depay by surprise.

Netherlands take on Argentina tomorrow evening, while the other World Cup quarter-finals will see Brazil take on Croatia, England play France, and Portugal facing Morocco.