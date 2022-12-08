Manchester United are said to be worried about the future of Marcus Rashford as they struggle to tie the forward down to a new contract.

The England international is out of contract at Old Trafford once this season ends and has shown no signs of signing a new one thus far, with an offer already said to be on the table.

According to the Daily Star, Man United now fear they could be forced into selling Rashford before the start of next season and have placed an £80m price tag on his head.

The Manchester club have already offered the 25-year-old a contract with a weekly wage of £300,000-a-week but the forward is yet to sign the deal and that will draw clubs’ attention to the England star as they could sign him next summer or for free during the summer of 2024 – if United activate the extra year in the Englishman’s current deal.

Rashford endured a tough season last time around but has bounced back during the current campaign under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

The 25-year-old has carried that form to Qatar with him, with the forward scoring three times at the World Cup so far, with one goal coming against Iran in a 6-2 win before he bagged a brace in an emphatic 3-0 victory over Wales.

The Man United star is likely waiting for the World Cup to end before deciding on his future, as it would be hard to see Rashford in a shirt that isn’t that of the Manchester club.