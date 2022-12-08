Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has praised Manchester United star Casemiro as the best Brazilian in the Premier League.

The ex-Blue was a star performer at Stamford Bridge for many years, and it’s interesting to hear his views on the current crop of big name Brazilian footballers playing in the English top flight.

Ramires admits it’s difficult to choose, as he named the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Antony as top players who are in fine form at the moment, but he ultimately went with Man Utd summer signing Casemiro, who has shone since his move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid.

Ramires, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their World Cup Free-To-Play Halftime Quiz, said: “I have so many Brazilian friends still playing in the Premier League so it’s very hard to pick a standout player; there are a lot of young boys coming through who are right up there for me. A lot of players are so important for their teams but maybe play a different role for the national team.

“The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Antony have been incredible so far this season; I feel like my back is literally against a wall when I’m being asked to pick a standout player, because there are so many talented Brazilians in England right now.

“But, for me, one player who has made the most impact is Casemiro. He is solid, and he’s a great addition, not only to Manchester United, but to the Premier League as well.”

Casemiro is currently on World Cup duty with Brazil, who look like one of the favourites to win the competition at the moment after some dazzling performances in Qatar so far.

United fans will surely be cheering on both Casemiro and Antony as they aim to guide their country to its sixth victory in this tournament.