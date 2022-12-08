Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and he could be allowed to leave the club.

Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that there are “talks in the industry” that Grealish could be sold in the near future in order to allow Manchester City to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Despite his big-money move last year, Grealish has struggled to make the impact some would have expected, but he’s not the first player to take time to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system.

However, according to Todofichajes, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal, amongst others, are looking to sign Grealish.

The report claims that Manchester City may consider allowing Grealish to leave on loan, but a move to a Premier League rival seems unlikely.

Grealish might not be hitting the heights expected of him so far at Manchester City, but allowing him to join a club fighting at the top of the Premier League wouldn’t be a smart move.

Patience is undoubtedly needed with Grealish, as he’s shown glimpses of being capable of playing in this Manchester City side and has already played a key role since joining the club.