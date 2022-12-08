Manchester United announce the departure of key man after 16 years at the club

Manchester United have officially announced the departure of club doctor Steve McNally.

McNally joined Manchester United in 2006, working with United legend Sir Alex Ferguson for seven years.

McNally, one of the few staff remaining from the Fergie era, has worked under multiple permanent managers since and has undoubtedly become part of the furniture at the Carrington training ground.

However, Manchester United have now announced that McNally will leave the club to take up a new role with the PGMOL.

Often, when managers take over at new clubs, they will look to bring in a host of backroom staff, but McNally has been with the club through thick and thin.

Players will have grown accustomed to McNally being at the club, so there’s no doubt he will be sorely missed, and this is a view echoed by John Murtough, the Director of Football.

“I’d like to thank Steve for everything he has done for our players, colleagues and the wider club. We will continue to benefit from his legacy through the first-class medical and sports science infrastructure and the team he has built,” said Murtough.

Hopefully, for Manchester United fans, the infrastructure McNally has helped to build will live on and the next person to take up the role has a team and foundations to build on and continue his fine work.