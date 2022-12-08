Manchester United keeping tabs on Portuguese star as Erik ten Hag looks to build long-term

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Portuguese youngster Joao Moreira as Erik ten Hag looks to build his squad for the long term.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka barely featuring for Manchester United this season, and Diogo Dalot only beginning to find consistent form, a new right-back could be a priority for Ten Hag over the next two transfer windows.

Dalot has kicked on immensely this season, so bringing in a backup right-back with a long-term view could be a smart idea from Manchester United.

Diogo Dalot in action for Manchester United.
Now, according to Globo (via The Top Flight), United are keeping tabs on 18-year-old full-back Moreira. The Portuguese defender currently plays in Brazil with Sao Paulo, making 11 appearances since the beginning of the year.

Despite now featuring too much, at the age of 18 it’s never going to be easy to cement a regular place in a senior side.

The chances of Moreira breaking into the United starting eleven immediately would be slim, but signing young stars of the future can be just as important as signing ready-made players for the first team.

