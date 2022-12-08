Manchester United have renewed their interest in Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after his World Cup heroics.

Bounou has been one of the best-performing goalkeepers at the World Cup in Qatar. Morocco have only conceded one goal so far this tournament, partly down to the heroic performances of Bounou.

In Morocco’s latest game against Spain, Bounou was the hero once again, keeping a clean sheet in normal time before saving two penalties during the shootout.

A report from the Daily Mirror claimed earlier this year that Manchester United were interested in signing Bounou, but a move failed to materialise. Now, according to AS, via Fichajes, Manchester United have renewed their interest in Bounou after his impressive World Cup displays.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Erik ten Hag could see a new goalkeeper as a priority in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, signing a player off the back of an excellent World Cup is always risky, but Manchester United appear to have been keeping tabs on Bounou for some time now.

There’s a good chance Sevilla may inflate his price – not only due to his recent displays but also due to the fact they won’t want to sell him halfway through a season.