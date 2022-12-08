Manchester United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka won’t extend his loan spell beyond this season.

Dubravka signed for Manchester United during the summer transfer window to play second fiddle to David De Gea. The Newcastle loanee is yet to feature for United in the Premier League, but recently made his debut against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

After Manchester United sent Dean Henderson out on loan, they were left short in the goalkeeper department, and with De Gea out of contract at the season, United may have considered extending Dubravka’s stay.

However, according to ESPN, Manchester United won’t be looking to extend Dubravka’s loan or sign him on a permanent deal and are currently in talks to sign Yann Sommer as another goalkeeping option.

Due to a lack of first-team opportunities at United and with Newcastle signing Nick Pope, a permanent transfer away from St James Park is probably for the best for Dubravka.

The Slovakian played a key role for Newcastle before their Saudi investment, but they’ve now looked to strengthen that position and he’s become surplus to requirements. Dubravka will likely leave Newcastle permanently next summer.