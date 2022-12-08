Mega-rich Qatari Royal Family opens up about links to buying Liverpool

The future ownership of Liverpool Football Club is still up in the air after Fenway Sports Group made it known last month that the Premier League giants are on the market in some capacity.

The American owners are open to a full or partial sale of the Reds but the latest reports state that could now be the latter.

According to the Boston Globe, the American outlet have reported that FSG are leaning towards a partial sale of Liverpool rather than a full takeover of the club and that the US owners could link up with another partner based in North America.

This would bring significant investment for transfers for the present and could see the investors slowly take full ownership of the club down the line.

With regard to a full takeover, there have been many potential owners linked to the Merseyside club and one of them has been the royal family of Qatar.

The Qatari Royal Family have now ruled themselves out of purchasing Liverpool and says they are fully focused on Paris Saint-Germain.

According to ESPN, the Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Jooan Al Thani is not in talks with FSG over a potential full or partial takeover of the club.

The report states that The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamas Al Thani, who owns PSG through Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), is fully focused on the Ligue 1 side for the moment.

This rules out another potential owner for the Reds and the ownership of the club is likely to get sorted in the new year.