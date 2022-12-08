Club chief hints at change in stance on Manchester United transfer target

Barcelona chief Jordi Cruyff has suggested that the club no longer want to let go of Memphis Depay ahead of the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international hasn’t been at his very best in his time at Barca, but he’s a top player on his day and could be a useful squad player for Xavi in the second half of the season.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Barcelona were prepared to terminate Depay’s contract in the summer.

Depay’s former club Manchester United have also been linked with the 28-year-old by Romano, but it now seems he may not be available after all.

The Red Devils could do with making signings up front after Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial exit from Old Trafford, but it looks like they’ll have to consider alternatives to Depay now.

“Why should we sell Depay in January if it’s difficult to sign new players because of Financial Fair Play? He’s always been a great professional. He can be really helpful,” Cruyff told Mundo Deportivo, as quoted and translated by football.london.

United have also been linked strongly with Depay’s Dutch international teammate Cody Gakpo after his outstanding form for PSV and at this winter’s World Cup.