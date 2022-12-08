‘Incredible good runner’ – Moyes admits he is in love with striker West Ham want to sign

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham manager David Moyes has heaped praise onto Sevilla and Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri after his fine performances at the World Cup.

En-Nesyri has been linked with the Hammers several times in the past, and there have been fresh transfer rumours about the east Londoners looking to sign a new striker as a priority this January.

It’s clear Moyes remains a fan of En-Nesyri, if his latest column in the Times is anything to go by.

“In Youssef En-Nesyri they (Morocco) have a centre forward who is an incredible good runner and gives them an outlet,” the Scottish tactician wrote.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s on a different level” – Former Chelsea ace urges Blues to seal “amazing signing” of World Cup sensation
Manchester United keeping tabs on Portuguese star as Erik ten Hag looks to build long-term
World Cup tipped to give Liverpool significant edge in Jude Bellingham transfer race

West Ham would surely still do well to move for En-Nesyri at the next opportunity.

Moyes brought in Gianluca Scamacca during the summer but he hasn’t got going just yet, while Michail Antonio’s form has dipped.

More Stories David Moyes Youssef En-Nesyri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.