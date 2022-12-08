‘Incredible good runner’ – Moyes admits he is in love with striker West Ham want to sign

West Ham manager David Moyes has heaped praise onto Sevilla and Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri after his fine performances at the World Cup.

En-Nesyri has been linked with the Hammers several times in the past, and there have been fresh transfer rumours about the east Londoners looking to sign a new striker as a priority this January.

It’s clear Moyes remains a fan of En-Nesyri, if his latest column in the Times is anything to go by.

“In Youssef En-Nesyri they (Morocco) have a centre forward who is an incredible good runner and gives them an outlet,” the Scottish tactician wrote.

West Ham would surely still do well to move for En-Nesyri at the next opportunity.

Moyes brought in Gianluca Scamacca during the summer but he hasn’t got going just yet, while Michail Antonio’s form has dipped.