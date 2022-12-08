Amanda Staveley, co-owner of Newcastle United, is said to be willing to sanction the sale of five players during the winter transfer window in order to raise the fund to sign Leicester City star James Maddison.

The club is backed by nearly limitless wealth, but Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations prevent them from splashing the cash on the England midfielder.

Maddison has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders in recent years. He has been incredibly consistent and has carried over his form from last season to this season, racking up seven goals and four assists despite Leicester’s poor form.

According to the report from 90min, Newcastle are very keen on signing Maddison but are aware that FFP regulations could make the deal complicated. And in order to raise the funds, Staveley is supposedly set to sanction the sale of five players.

Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Jamaal Lewis are all expected to be sold. Chris Wood is also on the list, despite only joining the Magpies in January for £25 million. However, Newcastle are unlikely to get anything close to the fee they paid for Wood, who turns 31 this week.

Leicester reportedly values Maddison at £50million, but the main task will be to convince the Foxes to sell Maddison in January considering the difficult start to the season they have had. Brendan Rodgers was already forced to sell key players Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel in the summer and selling Maddison mid-season will be a huge blow for the manager who is very much fighting to avoid relegation this season.