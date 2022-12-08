After inviting the team’s staff to his Riyadh home, Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan spoke about his vision for the future and warned Eddie Howe and his players not to take their success from the previous year for granted.

One hundred workers visited Al-Rumayyan’s residence in the Saudi capital this week, including Howe and co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

‘It was a special moment for the chairman to welcome us to his home,’ said Howe. ‘It wasn’t underestimated by us, it was a really nice gesture. It’s not every day that you have that invitation, so we were humbled to accept it.

‘He was really good with us, communicated his thoughts and visions on the future. I really enjoyed spending time with him and his family. He was very welcoming and open, and I’m sure the players feel the same way. He was very good with them. He interacts and talks with them in a really good way.

‘I think he’s very much for the team. He wants to acknowledge that and bring everyone together. He speaks really well and honestly, and I’m sure the players appreciated his words. It was, “Well done, but we want more, we’re very ambitious”. I think that’s what the players want to hear.

‘He’s been really pleased watching the team, how it’s fought for everything. They were team messages, but very effective messages. I think it was an acknowledgement from him to the staff as well. It was just nice for everyone to share that moment.’ – said Howe.