The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) may now loan out Newcastle United star Garang Kuol during the January transfer window.

Kuol suffered heartbreak during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as Australia was eliminated in the last-16 of the tournament by Argentina, 2-1.

The 18-year-old missed a late chance to send the South American heavyweights to extra-time, but he received praise from Magpies legend Alan Shearer for his cameo, which made him the youngest player to play in a World Cup knockout match since Pele for Brazil in 1958.

Journalist Luke Edwards revealed in his latest piece for The Daily Telegraph that Newcastle have been ‘inundated’ with loan offers for Kuol and are ‘weighing up’ options.

Because he has not yet officially joined the Magpies, the Australian could be sent abroad due to work permit issues in the UK.

Kuol scored six goals and had three assists in 15 games for the Central Coast Mariners over the previous two seasons, earning him a call-up to the Australian squad for the World Cup at the age of 18.

He does not officially join Newcastle until January, and they can afford to let him leave on loan to further his development before he returns in the summer.