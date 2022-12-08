Premier League clubs learn the price tag of Joao Felix ahead of January window

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is expected to leave the La Liga club during the January transfer window and many clubs are lining up for the talented star.

The Portugal international has fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone at the Spanish club and their CEO Gil Marin claimed this week that a January exit was “reasonable” to expect.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Benfica have all been linked with Felix, who left the latter for Atletico in a blockbuster £113m deal in the summer of 2019.

Most suitors are said to likely prefer an initial loan move with an option to buy for the summer but for any club that wants to sign Felix on a permanent deal now, the price tag will be a sizeable one.

According to the Evening Standard, Atletico Madrid have placed an £86million (€100m) price tag on the 23-year-old, who has helped Portugal reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

No offers have yet been made for Felix, but a number of clubs are interested and are monitoring the situation closely.

Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea are all in need of a versatile forward currently and could be great options for the Portuguese star, who is displaying his incredible skill set at the World Cup in Qatar.