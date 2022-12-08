Raheem Sterling decision made after he left the England squad due to an armed robbery on his home

Raheem Sterling’s family home was recently burgled by armed men whilst he was playing for England at the World Cup.

Matt Law confirmed that Sterling’s home was robbed whilst he was in Qatar for the World Cup. Sterling made the decision to fly home to make sure his family was safe, resulting in him missing the round of sixteen game against Senegal.

With England set to face France on Saturday night, Southgate will no doubt be hoping Sterling is available and in the right mindset to be able to be part of the squad, whilst also respecting his decision to spend some time with his family.

Now, England have confirmed that Sterling will fly back to Qatar, linking up with the squad on Friday.

It’s such a shame that during the World Cup, undoubtedly the pinnacle of many players’ careers, Sterling was forced to leave the camp in order to protect his family.

Now everything has hopefully been resolved, Sterling can now play a key role for England as they look to advance into the semi-finals.