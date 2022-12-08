Real Madrid are plotting an ambitious move to sign Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has burst onto the scene this season and become a key squad player for Manchester United. The young forward has provided United with multiple key goals and assists off the bench and is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Old Trafford.

However, despite his clear passion for playing for Manchester United, his head could be turned in the upcoming transfer window, with European giants Real Madrid interested in signing the young talent, according to Relevo.

The report claims that Manchester United are attempting to tie him down to a new deal, but with Garnacho born in Madrid, it could be seen as the dream move for him.

Garnacho now appears to have overtaken Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho in the pecking order at Manchester United, so playing a squad role may be more beneficial for him than moving to Madrid.

With the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius JR in similar positions to Garnacho at Madrid, he may struggle to find game time if he makes the move back to Spain.