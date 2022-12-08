Real Madrid set their eyes on Spurs star after being impressed by his performances at the World Cup

Spurs striker Son Heung-min is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

The South Korean forward is widely considered to be one of the best in the world. He shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah last season after scoring 24 goals. He also provided 10 assists taking his goal-contribution tally last season to 34 in 45 games.

He has however struggled to find his form this season, scoring only three goals in 19 games, all of which came against Leicester City.

Despite having a relatively poor season by his standards, he appears to have caught Real Madrid’s attention following his performance against Portugal in the final group stage game, where he provided a stunning assist in stoppage time to help South Korea win.

The Champions League champions have identified the 30-year-old as a potential option to strengthen their attack, according to Defensa Central via Football London. The report does however admits that it is unlikely that Spurs will be ‘willing to sell’ their star player ‘anytime soon’.

His current contract with Tottenham expires in 2025 but German news outlet Sport 1 reported last month that Son is ‘preparing’ for his ‘next career step.’ The report suggested that the 30-year-old may not have the patience to wait for the North London club to win a trophy and may want to make the move to win silverware.

He joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for a fee of £22 million, and in 344 appearances, he has scored 136 goals and provided 76 assists.

Before joining Spurs, he was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp has admitted that not signing him was ‘one of the biggest mistakes in his life‘.