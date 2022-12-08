Tottenham could sign impressive World Cup star for free next summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada who will be a free agent next summer.

The midfielder is having an impressive season with the Bundesliga club so far, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further four across 22 games in all competitions.

The Japanese playmaker also impressed during the World Cup as he helped his country to the last 16 with his performances.

Kamada is out of contract with Frankfurt at the end of the season and clubs are lining up for the 26-year-old should he decide to leave.

According to German outlet BILD, they report that Tottenham are one of the interested clubs, alongside Borussia Dortmund.

The Japan star is a versatile player and would fit into Antonio Conte’s system as he can play as a central midfielder or as one of the forwards behind Harry Kane.

Kamada has received a contract offer from Eintracht to extend his deal beyond 2023, according to the report, but he is yet to sign a new deal and it is likely that he could leave next summer.

This would be a solid free signing for any club to make, but it remains to be seen if someone tries to get the jump on the others by making a move in January for the Japanese star.