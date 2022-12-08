Tottenham were interested in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and came close to signing him before the deal was blocked by his club.

The Morocco international is shining at the World Cup, establishing himself as a top talent on the biggest stage, but it seems Spurs boss Antonio Conte has had a long-standing interest in the player, dating back to his time as Inter Milan manager.

Tottenham failed to get Amrabat in in January, and one imagines it could now be a different kind of struggle as even more clubs will be aware of the 26-year-old’s quality after watching his displays in Qatar.

Spurs could still do with a top signing like Amrabat in midfield, but it seems Romano now expects there’ll be more clubs trying to sign him in the near future.

“Sofyan Amrabat has had a great World Cup and we’re now seeing more and more transfer rumours about the Morocco midfielder,” Romano said.

“I spoke to his agent Mohammed Sinouh today and he told me that there are many calls but no advanced negotiations. Sofyan only wants to focus on the World Cup and Fiorentina will try to keep him until June.

“Tottenham were close to signing him last January then Fiorentina made the deal collapse, he’s always been in the list of Antonio Conte since he was Inter Milan manager.”

It remains to be seen if the Conte connection could still prove useful for Spurs in the near future, or if other clubs might now be ahead in the running.