La Gazzetta Express reports that Victor Orta has already made contact with Sabiri about a potential transfer and want to sign him in January.

Leeds are not alone in their pursuit. Lyon and Real Betis are rumored to be interested as well, with a loan option being discussed.

Leeds seems to be primarily interested in a center-forward and a young left-back in the January transfer window, but a move for Sabiri could still be something to keep an eye on.

The 26-year-old can play a variety of positions, but his primary position is attacking midfielder, where Leeds are currently lacking with only Brenden Aaronson and youngster Sam Greenwood as options.