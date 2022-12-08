Video: Fabio Vieira hits the top corner with incredible goal in Arsenal friendly win over Lyon

Arsenal were 3-0 winners over Lyon today in a mid-season friendly match in Dubai and new signing Fabio Viera scored the best of the bunch.

The Gunners will be looking to continue their opening season form after the World Cup break as they look to make a push for the Premier League title and Mikel Arteta’s side picked up where they left off today.

Goals from Gabriel and Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal a 2-0 lead in the match but it was the third from Fabio Vieira that stood out.

The 22-year-old rounded off a brilliant bit of Arsenal play by curling a shot into the top right-hand corner to make it 3-0.

Arsenal play some neat passes before Fabio Vieira scores from distance. WOW. ? 3-0 to The Arsenal. ? pic.twitter.com/wz7bVvBDb2 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) December 8, 2022

Footage courtesy of Arsenal TV