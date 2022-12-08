“We spoke before” – PSG president admits he will try to sign Man United star next summer

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has suggested that the French champions will try to sign Man United’s Marcus Rashford during the summer on a free transfer.

The England international is out of contract at Old Trafford once this season concludes but the Manchester club do have the option to extend it by a further year.

Should the 25-year-old decide he doesn’t want to stay at the club, there will be many options for the forward to choose from and one will definitely be PSG after their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted their interest, having previously tried to sign the Man United star.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the PSG man stated about Rashford: “He is another amazing player and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him.

“We are not hiding it, we spoke before but the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe the summer, why not?”