West Ham closing in on transfer of free agent and want a new striker this January as well

West Ham United may reportedly be adding closer to completing the transfer of Sao Paulo defender Luizao.

The 20-year-old centre-back is approaching the end of his contract with his current club and a report from the Sun suggests the Hammers are looking in a good position to snap him up.

The report adds that West Ham manager David Moyes also wants to sign a new striker in January, though it remains to be seen who he will go for.

Still, it sounds like a good plan as it’s been a poor first half of the season for Moyes’ side, with summer signing Gianluca Scamacca not really living up to expectations so far.

The Italian forward joined West Ham in the summer but hasn’t got going yet and it could be that Moyes now wants someone else to come in and provide more of a goal threat for his team.

Luizao, meanwhile, would presumably join once his contract expires in the summer, linking up with the east London club for next season.