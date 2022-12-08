David Moyes sends exit message to West Ham star

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham manager David Moyes looks to have sent a clear message to Vladimir Coufal over his future at the London Stadium.

The Hammers defender is being tipped to leave the club as Moyes seems to be sending him the message that he’s not a key part of his plans, as per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports.

“If you look at the stats, he’s [Coufal] made seven Premier League starts this season,” Sheth told Give Me Sport.

“The likes of Ben Johnson have started ahead of him at right-back.

“I think more significantly when centre-back Nayef Aguerd was injured in pre-season, the club signed Thilo Kehrer.

More Stories / Latest News
Cody Gakpo makes Leeds United transfer reveal from Qatar
Cristiano Ronaldo addresses rumours that he was planning to leave World Cup squad
Liverpool ready to offer £3.5m-a-year contract to clinch transfer of World Cup star

“I think he was predominantly brought in as a central defender, but what has transpired is that he’s ended up playing right-back.

“If that’s not a message to Vladimír Coufal that he’s not part of the plans, then I don’t know what is.”

More Stories David Moyes Vladimir Coufal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.