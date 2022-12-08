David Moyes sends exit message to West Ham star

West Ham manager David Moyes looks to have sent a clear message to Vladimir Coufal over his future at the London Stadium.

The Hammers defender is being tipped to leave the club as Moyes seems to be sending him the message that he’s not a key part of his plans, as per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports.

“If you look at the stats, he’s [Coufal] made seven Premier League starts this season,” Sheth told Give Me Sport.

“The likes of Ben Johnson have started ahead of him at right-back.

“I think more significantly when centre-back Nayef Aguerd was injured in pre-season, the club signed Thilo Kehrer.

“I think he was predominantly brought in as a central defender, but what has transpired is that he’s ended up playing right-back.

“If that’s not a message to Vladimír Coufal that he’s not part of the plans, then I don’t know what is.”