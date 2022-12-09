Helmond Sport forward Eros Maddy has revealed that he nearly joined Leeds United.

Maddy joined Helmond Sport last summer, signing from Dutch side FC Utrecht.

However, Maddy has now revealed he had other offers whilst playing for FC Utrecht, and he could have made a move to the Premier League.

“In 2019, I made the switch to FC Utrecht, but I had also held talks with Leeds United at the time,” he told Voetbal Zone.

Maddy is now playing in the second division of Holland, so I’m sure Leeds won’t be too disappointed about missing out on the 21-year-old.