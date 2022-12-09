Arsenal among a host of Premier League clubs chasing Danish star

Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs chasing Danish teenage goalkeeper Theo Sander.

Since Mikel Arteta took over as Arsenal manager, he and Edu Gaspar have worked together to build a young, talented squad. Arsenal currently have one of the youngest squads in the Premier League and sit top of the table by five points.

The strategy appears to be working, signing young and hungry players who are willing to develop, learn and adapt to Arteta’s system.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs taking a look at Danish goalkeeper Sander. The report claims that Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brentford are also in the race to secure his signature.

Sander made his debut for AaB earlier this year, making him the youngest goalkeeper in Danish Superliga history. To play senior football as a goalkeeper at the age of 17 is a ridiculous achievement, so it’s no surprise to see Premier League clubs sniffing around Sander.

The chance of Sander joining a Premier League club in the near future and becoming a first-team player is slim, but securing these players when they’re young and unknown can save the clubs millions in the future.