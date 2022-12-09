Arsenal plotting move to sign Barcelona star in the January transfer window

Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres in the January transfer window.

Torres joined Barcelona from Premier League club Manchester City in December of last year. The Spanish winger hasn’t developed into the player people once expected, but at the age of 22, he still has plenty of time to reach his prime.

The Spanish international was recently knocked out of the World Cup with his country, and now the rumours have begun ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal, AC Milan and Tottenham are in a battle to sign Torres this winter. The report claims that Barcelona are happy to let him leave in the upcoming transfer window.

With Gabriel Jesus recently undergoing surgery after suffering an injury at the World Cup, Arsenal may be looking to bring in new recruits during the January transfer window.

Torres is capable of playing as a winger but has also featured in a false nine role at times.

Arteta spent some time at Manchester City, so he may look to use his contacts from his former club to get the lowdown on whether Torres would be a good fit.